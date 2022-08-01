Andhra Pradesh: RASS to extend service activities to North-East, NCR

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the RASS Welfare Complex, a unit of Tirupati-based Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS), in New Delhi on Monday.

August 01, 2022 21:09 IST

Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates welfare complex in Delhi

Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS), the Tirupati-based voluntary organisation that has been rendering services in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha for over four decades, will now be extending its activities to National Capital Region (NCR) and the North-East region.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu formally inaugurated the ‘RASS Welfare Complex’ at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi on Monday, in the presence of RASS vice-president K. Chiranjeevi, general secretary S. Venkataratnam and joint secretary M. Mamatha.

Mr. Naidu fondly recalled the services rendered by RASS founder general secretary late G. Muniratnam, especially for the cause of children, the disabled and the elderly. In this connection, he released a souvenir commemorating the 40 years of service and expressed the hope that the New Delhi office would become the epicentre of all the activities meant for the northern region.