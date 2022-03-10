Andhra Pradesh: Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to be conducted in Rajamahendravaram from March 26

The South Zone Cultural Centre, Tanjavur, under the Ministry of Culture, would conduct a two-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at the Government Arts College here from March 26. Later, the Utsav will also be conducted in Warangal and Hyderabad.

In a meeting with East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran on Thursday, Ministry of Culture Director Deepika Pokharna has sought support from the State government to conduct the Utsav that aims at celebrating the country’s culture and diversity.

As part of the festival, classical and folk dances would be performed. Craft mela and food courts would also be set up.

Mr. Hari Kiran has promised all the support. He has also suggested conducting the yatra on the event in Amalapuram and Kakinada to draw attention of people from across the district. The Ministry of Culture will soon share the schedule and details of the guests with the district authorities.