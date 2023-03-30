HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Ramateertham is being developed on the lines of Bhadrachalam, says Botcha Satyanarayana

The Education Minister offered ‘silk vastrams’ to the presiding deity at the temple where Srirama Navami was celebrated with State honours

March 30, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana carrying ‘silk vastrams’ on his head before offering them to the presiding deities, at the Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that the Ramateertham temple in the district was being developed on the lines of the Lord Rama temple at Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

Mr. Satyanarayana, along with his wife Jhansilakshmi, offered ‘silk vastrams’ to the presiding deities at the Ramateertham temple, where ‘Sri Sitarama Kalyanam’ was performed with State honours on the occasion of Srirama Navami.

Later, Mr. Satyanarayana said that Ramateertham was selected along with the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta for celebrating the festival, and hoped that it would gain importance on a par with the one at Bhadrachalam soon. Nellimarla legislator B. Appala Naidu and MP B. Chandrasekhar were among others who were accorded a traditional welcome on their arrival at the temple by the authorities.

Thousands of devotees also thronged the Ramanarayanam temple that was constructed in the form a bow on the Vizianagaram-Korukonda Road.

Temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas and others performed ‘panchamruta abhisekham’ to the deities of Goddess Sita, Lord Rama and Lord Lakshmana in the early hours of the day.

Later, ‘Ramataraka mantram’ and ‘Sitarama kalyana mahotsavam’ were performed as per the ‘Vaikhanasa Agama’ norms.

Almost all the Rama temples wore festive look on the occasion.

In the Panchamukha Anjaneyaswamy temple, auditor I.R. Somayajulu released the Telugu calendar published by the Uttarandhra Bhavani Deeksha Seva Sangham.

