Andhra Pradesh: Ram Charan’s fans climb up hundi at Kanaka Durga temple to click photos

people trying to click pictures of actor Ram Charan during his visit to the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Carrying cellphones to the shrine is prohibited for security reasons

The lapses in security arrangements at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada was glaring during actor Ram Charan’s visit to the shrine on Wednesday as his fans went berserk, giving a hard time to the police and temple staff.

The actor, along with director Koratala Siva, visited the temple as part of the promotion of the movie ‘Acharya’. Mr. Ram Charan and his father K. Chiranjeevi acted in the movie.

A large number of fans followed Mr. Ram Charan and Mr. Siva as they walked through the VIP path to the temple at around 11 a.m. The temple staff closed the gates only after the corridor was filled with the fans.

As the actor was offering prayers, the fans vied with each other to capture him on their mobiles. Many of them even climbed up the temple hundi and railing to click the photos.

As per rules, devotees are prohibited to carry their mobile phones to the temple premises for security reasons. They need to deposit their cellphones at the special counters opened downhill at the Arjun Veedhi and other places.

However, most of the devotees standing in front of the sanctum sanctorum were seen clicking the actor on their cellphones. The police seemed to have more focus on keeping the media away from the programme rather than controlling the crowd.