Andhra Pradesh: rallies, awareness programmes mark World No Tobacco Day

Govt. urged to take stern action against those smoking in public places

NCC cadets of SITAM college taking out a rally in Vizianagaram on Tuesday on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Govt. urged to take stern action against those smoking in public places

Several organisations conducted rallies and awareness programmes on Tuesday on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, urging people not to consume tobacco in any form. Anjaniputra Walkers Club District-102 Governor P.G. Gupta flagged off a rally in Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the consumption of tobacco was the root cause of complicated health problems for many people. The Club-Vizianagaram president Tyada Ramakrishna Rao said that the Club urged the government to take stern action on the people who would indulge in smoking in public places.

Andhra Pradesh Community Rural Medical Practitioners Association zonal president Jangam Joshi and the Association District president G. Chiranjeevi said that the many villagers were suffering from cancer and other diseases due to consumption of tobacco.

NCC cadets of Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) organised another rally Gajularega, on the outskirts of Vizianagaram. The College Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao said that many people were suffering from health problems due to passive smoking. Tirumala-Medicover Hospital held a screening camp for patients on the hospital premises. Consultant Pulmonologist V. Vijay said that many patients with chronic obstructive pulmonology disease have been approaching the doctors frequently.