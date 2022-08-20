Andhra Pradesh: ‘Rajiv Gandhi architect of Digital India’

Congress leaders pay tributes to former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary

Special Correspondent ONGOLE
August 20, 2022 20:59 IST

Activists of the Congress party, led by All India Congress Committee member Sripathi Prakasam, paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary here on Saturday.

Paying floral tributes to the statue of the scion of Nehru-Gandhi family, Mr. Prakasam, who is also Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president, said the former Prime Minister had realised the importance of information technology 30 years back and laid the foundation for ‘Digital India’.

Technology missions, the brain child of the late leader, brought about a sea of change in the areas of drinking water, immunisation, literacy, oil seeds, telecommunication and dairy production, he recalled, and vowed to bring the Congress party back to power at the Centre to further the vision of the late leader.

