Andhra Pradesh: Rajamahendravaram road-cum-rail bridge to be closed for repair work on April 16

April 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Vehicles will be diverted to Gammon and Dowleswaram bridges, say police 

The Hindu Bureau

The roadway of the road-cum-railway bridge across the Godavari will be closed on Sunday (April 16) for taking up repairs. However, the railway path will remain open. The bridge connects Rajamahendravaram city with Kovvuru town. 

In an official release, Rajamahendravaram city Traffic DSP K.N.V. Prasad said, “The repair work will be done on the road-cum-railway bridge on Sunday. All the vehicles, including APSRTC buses, will be diverted to Gammon Bridge and Dowleswaram bridge for one day”.

