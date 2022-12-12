Andhra Pradesh: Rajamahendravaram railway station road will be widened under beautification plan, says MP

December 12, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat

Lok Sabha member Margani Bharat on Monday said that the Rajamahendravaram railway station road would be widened as part of the ₹125 crore city development plan. Mr. Bharat laid the foundation stones for various developmental works in the city on Monday.

In an interaction with the officials, Mr. Bharat has said that the existing railway station road would be widened up to 75-foot with a median.

On the beautification drive of the Kambala Cheruvu, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar has said that the drainage system linked to Kambala Cheruvu has been diverted for the beautification.

Mr. Bharat has said that the city beautification plan would give a fillip to infrastructure facilities in the coming months.

