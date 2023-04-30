Andhra Pradesh: Rajamahendravaram City MLA’s husband among two ‘arrested’ in chit fund case

April 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday reportedly arrested former MLC Adireddi Appa Rao and TDP State secretary Adireddi Srinivas (Vasu) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Jagajjanani Chit Funds Private Limited (JCFPL).

Mr. Srinivas is the director of JCFPL and husband of Telugu Desam Party MLA from Rajamahendravaram City Adireddi Bhavani. Mr. Appa Rao is also a director in the company.

In an official release, Rajamahendravaram unit leaders of the TDP said that the CID team arrested Mr. Appa Rao and Mr. Srinivas at around 6.30 a.m. from their residence. From there, they were taken to the office of the CID in Rajamahendravaram for further investigation.

When contacted by The Hindu over phone, the CID authorities refused to comment on the arrests.