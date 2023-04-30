HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Rajamahendravaram City MLA’s husband among two ‘arrested’ in chit fund case

The other person is also a relative of the TDP legislator; the arrests have reportedly been made for alleged irregularities in Jagajjanani Chit Funds Private Limited they run

April 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday reportedly arrested former MLC Adireddi Appa Rao and TDP State secretary Adireddi Srinivas (Vasu) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Jagajjanani Chit Funds Private Limited (JCFPL).

Mr. Srinivas is the director of JCFPL and husband of Telugu Desam Party MLA from Rajamahendravaram City Adireddi Bhavani. Mr. Appa Rao is also a director in the company.

In an official release, Rajamahendravaram unit leaders of the TDP said that the CID team arrested Mr. Appa Rao and Mr. Srinivas at around 6.30 a.m. from their residence. From there, they were taken to the office of the CID in Rajamahendravaram for further investigation.

When contacted by The Hindu over phone, the CID authorities refused to comment on the arrests.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.