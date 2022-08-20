Andhra Pradesh: ‘Rajagopal Naidu, not Muniratnam, founder of RASS’

Former Minister takes exception to the manner samiti’s former secretary was called its founder

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
August 20, 2022

Former Cabinet Minister Galla Arunakumari has mentioned her father and former Member of Parliament, late P. Rajagopal Naidu, as the founder of Rayalaseema Seva Samithi that later expanded its activities to three States to become Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS).

Ms. Arunakumari took exception to the manner RASS former Secretary G. Muniratnam was called the ‘founder’ at the Friday event where the latter’s statue was unveiled by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana.

In an apparent attempt to set the record straight, Ms. Arunakumari clarified that it was her father who had founded the voluntary organisation in 1981.

The first committee had Mr. Rajagopal Naidu as president, Kadapa MP Kandula Obul Reddy as the vice-president and Mr. Muniratnam as the general secretary.

While acknowledging the services rendered by Mr. Muniratnam to the organisation, the former Minister, in a press statement issued on Saturday, called her clarification an attempt to correct the distorted history.

