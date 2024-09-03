Andhra Pradesh rains: with water receding a bit, thousands from flood-hit areas in Vijayawada step onto the road to safety

After the floodwater level dropped by up to two feet in Ajith Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, Prakash Nagar, Kandrika, Sundarraya Nagar, among others, thousands of people, with their bags packed for a week or less, have started leaving for other places for safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

After wading through waist-deep water to reach the Singh Nagar flyover on September 3 (Tuesday), the people, most of whom were in their night dresses and without slippers, walked for about 2 km to get an auto-rickshaw or a bus. Since it was drizzling, the road and footpath were slippery, making it difficult for the elderly to walk.

Threat of another deluge

“Everyone is saying there are going to be floods again. We cannot stay for even one more day without drinking water,” said Krishna Kumari, a 72-year-old woman, who was separated from her husband and son in the melee and was carrying luggage weighing around 15 kg. She said though it was their own house in Pipula Road, they left everything fearing for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the people left their houses in these areas, she said, adding they would all return only when the water receded. She was going to Penamaluru.

From here, while some left for their relatives’ places in the city, others with trolleys and bags said they were headed to their relatives’ places in other cities and towns.

At railway station

People were stranded at the railway station as well, since many trains were cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Y. Kavitha, who came to the station at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday with her husband and two children, said they did not have any place to go to.

“But we just want to come away to a place that does not have water and where there is access to washrooms and clean drinking water,” she said. Another family here was headed for Palakollu.

Meanwhile, many complained that the auto-rickshaw drivers were charging double the rate. One driver said there was not much CNG gas left in his vehicle, and only one in three stations was open in this part of the city. “We are only demanding ₹50-100 more from the customers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, people said everyone was trying to use the situation to their advantage.

“A private boat operator asked for ₹4,000 to take us from our house in Ajith Singh Nagar to the flyover. We heard from our neighbours that a water bottle of ₹20 was being sold for ₹50-100 and half-litre milk for ₹100-150,” Ms. Kavitha said, adding some were buying it out of desperation.

Help yet to reach here

Many areas were yet to receive relief material as the NDRF boats did not reach there, a few victims said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The boats are plying only on the main roads, and not inside smaller lanes, and up to Dhaba Kotla Centre. How are we supposed to reach there?” said Hero Sankar, who, along with 200 people, was trapped in an apartment in new RR Peta.

Thota Vaari Veedhi in Nandamuri Nagar, New Rajarajeswari Peta, Sundarayya Nagar, Vambay Colony, Rotary Nagar at Sitara Centre were some of the areas where people had been trapped without food, power and drinking water, and there was no one to hear them out, they they said.

A similar situation prevailed in YSR Colony, where people were leaving for other places.

“There is water crisis here as well. At least in Ajith Singh Nagar, there are people coming out to help others, no one has come to help us so far,” said a vegetable vendor from the colony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.