ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh rains: red alert for coastal districts of A.P.

Published - October 15, 2024 01:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Well-marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into depression; Nellore district records higest of 15 cm rainfall.

The Hindu Bureau

A cyclist tries to shield himself from the drizzle in Vijayawada on Monday, October 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A red alert has been issued for all the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on October 15 and 16, as the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area at 5.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here forTamil Nadu rains LIVE updates: 

The India Meteorological Department has said it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next two days, triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema and South Coastal A.P.

There will be widespread rainfall across the two regions on October 15, 16 and 17, according to the IMD bulletin. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places.

According to the IMD, Kavali in Nellore district recorded the higest of 15 cm rainfall during 24 hours between 8.30 a.m. on October 14 and October 15. It is followed by Addanki in Bapatla district with 14 cm, Kandukur in Nellore district 12 cm, Atmakur 8 cm, Podili in Prakasam 8 cm, Nellore city 8 cm, Ongole in Prakasam district 7 cm, Repalle in Bapatla district 7 cm, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, on October 15 (Tuesday), from 8.30 a.m. to 11 p.m., light to moderate rain was recorded in the districts of Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla and Rayalaseema districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US