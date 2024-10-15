GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh rains: red alert for coastal districts of A.P.

Well-marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into depression; Nellore district records higest of 15 cm rainfall.

Published - October 15, 2024 01:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A cyclist tries to shield himself from the drizzle in Vijayawada on Monday, October 14, 2024.

A cyclist tries to shield himself from the drizzle in Vijayawada on Monday, October 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A red alert has been issued for all the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on October 15 and 16, as the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area at 5.30 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department has said it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next two days, triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema and South Coastal A.P.

There will be widespread rainfall across the two regions on October 15, 16 and 17, according to the IMD bulletin. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places.

According to the IMD, Kavali in Nellore district recorded the higest of 15 cm rainfall during 24 hours between 8.30 a.m. on October 14 and October 15. It is followed by Addanki in Bapatla district with 14 cm, Kandukur in Nellore district 12 cm, Atmakur 8 cm, Podili in Prakasam 8 cm, Nellore city 8 cm, Ongole in Prakasam district 7 cm, Repalle in Bapatla district 7 cm, among others.

Meanwhile, on October 15 (Tuesday), from 8.30 a.m. to 11 p.m., light to moderate rain was recorded in the districts of Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla and Rayalaseema districts.

