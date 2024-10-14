Andhra Pradesh rains: Rayalaseema and south coastal A.P. get light to moderate showers

Several places in Rayalaseema received moderate rainfall on Monday (October 14,2024) due to a low pressure formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

The 12 p.m. bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure area was formed over southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 a.m. on Monday and persisted over the same region at 8.30 a.m.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by October 15. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent two days.

As per information available on the A.P. State Development Planning Society, Chintavaram in Tirupati district recorded 74.5 mm rainafall between 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, followed by Allampadu in the same district (66.5 mm rainfall), Isakapalli (48 mm) in Nellore district. The IMD has given an orange alert for Prakasam, Tirupati and SPSR Nellore districts for Monday.

Light to moderate rain was recorded during this time across the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa in Rayalaseema and South Coastal A.P.