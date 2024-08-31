The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, as the well-marked low pressure area over Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression on Saturday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also issued a safety notice on Saturday morning advising children to stay indoors, pedestrians to avoid waterlogged streets, and two-wheeler riders to avoid flooded roads.

Water level is expected to rise in rivers flowing through coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries, for the next two days. As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Suvarnamukhi, Champavathi, Gosthani, Sarada, Varaha, Sabari, Tammileru, Yeleru rivers may see a rise in their water levels.

The CWC has given similar warnings for rivers flowing through Telangana as well.

The Chief Minister also told the officials to put up flood warning boards at swollen rivulets and at places where river waters were released into the canals and to send alert messages to mobile phones.