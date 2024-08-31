GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Andhra Pradesh rains LIVE: CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for urgent measures

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to take urgent steps to mitigate the situation arising from heavy rains, utilising drones in crisis management

Updated - August 31, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rain lashes in Vijayawada on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Heavy rain lashes in Vijayawada on Saturday (August 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, as the well-marked low pressure area over Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression on Saturday.

Also read: Orange alert for Hyderabad for Saturday, moderate to heavy rain expected

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also issued a safety notice on Saturday morning advising children to stay indoors, pedestrians to avoid waterlogged streets, and two-wheeler riders to avoid flooded roads.

Water level is expected to rise in rivers flowing through coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries, for the next two days. As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Suvarnamukhi, Champavathi, Gosthani, Sarada, Varaha, Sabari, Tammileru, Yeleru rivers may see a rise in their water levels. 

The CWC has given similar warnings for rivers flowing through Telangana as well. 

The Chief Minister also told the officials to put up flood warning boards at swollen rivulets and at places where river waters were released into the canals and to send alert messages to mobile phones. 

Follow for live updates below:
  • August 31, 2024 12:23
    Likely to move further west-northwestwards, cross north AP: IMD

  • August 31, 2024 12:12
    CM Chandrababu Naidu cancels his scheduled

    Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu cancelled his scheduled participation in the distribution of social security pensions at Orvakal in Kurnool district due to heavy rains on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

  • August 31, 2024 12:09
    NTR Bharosa pensions to be distributed in the next two days

    Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave a reprieve to the staff of village and ward secretariats from distributing social security pensions on August 31 in view of the difficulty caused by heavy rains. 

    According to an official release, Mr. Naidu said the NTR Bharosa pensions could be given to the beneficiaries in the next couple of days where the payments could not be made due to the downpour being reported from several parts of the State. 

    The CM is scheduled to personally give away the pensions to some beneficiaries at their doorsteps in Orvakal village of Kurnool district at 2 p.m. on August 31, 2024.

  • August 31, 2024 12:05
    One died, six rescued from two houses damaged due to landslide, heavy rains

    One person was killed and six persons were rescued from a house that collapsed due to a landslide occurred at Sunnambattelu area in Vijayawada in the early hours of Saturday (August 31, 2024).

    Locals said that boulders rolled down and fell on the house, located on the hill slopes near Moghalrajpuram, due to heavy rains that have been lashing since Friday night (August 30, 2024).

    Speaking to The Hindu, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao said the police retrieved a dead body and rescued six people from the damaged house. “The victims were not yet identified,” the MLA said.

    Click here the full story here
  • August 31, 2024 12:01
    Heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall to continue in AP

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, as the well-marked low pressure area over Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

    S. Stella, IMD Director, Amaravati, has said it is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, around Saturday midnight.

    Read the full story below

    Heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall to continue in Andhra Pradesh; low-pressure area intensifies into depression

    IMD warns of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, rivers to rise, rough sea conditions till August 31.

  • August 31, 2024 11:56
    CM Chandrababu Naidu alerts officials of all the departments

    Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to take urgent steps to mitigate the situation arising from heavy rains lashing the State for about the last 24 hours.

    He flagged the danger of electrical wires snapping due to the incessant rain, and people falling into manholes.

    Read the full story here

Related Topics

rains / weather news / weather / Andhra Pradesh / flood / Live news / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.