Andhra Pradesh rains: Kavali in Nellore district records highest rainfall in State

Kavali in SPSR Nellore district has recorded the highest rainfall of 150 mm as per National Bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD) released on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) morning. Addanki in Bapatla district and Kandukur in Nellore district have recorded rainfall of 140 mm and 120 mm respectively during last 24 hours.

Speaking to The Hindu, IMD Amaravati Scientist Sagili Karunasagar said that the rainfall situation could be severe in Nellore district on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) and Wednesday (October 16, 2024). The lightning and thunderstorms are likely to occur in some areas. However, he predicted reduced thunderstorm activity as the low-pressure area moves away by Wednesday.

Based on the mandal-wise information available with Chief Planning Officer of Nellore district, Jaladanki and Vidavalur mandals of the district have recorded the highest cumulative rainfall of 203.6 mm and 180 mm respectively on Monday. Alur, Kavali, Bogole and Kodavalur in the district registered more than 150 mm rainfall.

.Nellore District Collector O. Anand has announced holiday for schools, Anganwadi centres and Junior Colleges on Tuesday also due to heavy rains. Wherever the roads are waterlogged, Nellore Municipal Corporation engineering staff removed the rainwater with the help of motors at Atmakuru Bus Stand, Ramalingapuram, Magunta Layout and Vijaya Mahal Gate Road.