Andhra Pradesh: Rains in Maharashtra bring huge inflows to Polavaram

Water level at the irrigation project touches 28.1 metres; there is no flood warning in East Godavari

The Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari in Andhra Pradesh has been receiving huge inflows of flood waters owing to heavy rains in Maharashtra in the last few days.

As on Friday, the water level at the project touched 28.1 metres.

‘No impact on construction work’

“More than 1.6 lakh cusecs of water is being released downstream the project. However, there is no impact on the construction work schedule at the project site as on date,” according to the Polavaram project authorities.

The habitations downstream the Polavaram project and the areas along the river in Rajamahendravaram city and other stretches have been alerted to the possible huge inflows of flood waters.

“Control rooms have been set up to monitor the inflows into the river at various locations, including Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur. We are prepared to tackle the huge inflows and their impact on the respective areas,” said East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha.

Helplines

Those in need of any help can contact the district authorities on the phone numbers 89779-35609, 0883-2442344 and 088132-31488.

“The inflow of flood water is 67,000 cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, where the outflow is 50,000 cusecs. There is no flood warning in East Godavari district. However, the inflow is being monitored for further alerts,” Godavari Head Works Executive Engineer P.V. Tirupathi Rao told The Hindu.

An alert has been sounded in the region that fall in the submergence areas of the Polavaram irrigation project.