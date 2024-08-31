Andhra Pradesh rains: Holiday declared for schools in rain-battered areas

Schools located in the areas affected by torrential rains were given a holiday on Saturday (August 31, 2024) in Andhra Pradesh. Incessant downpour accompanied by gusty winds continued to batter several parts of the State, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions.

Secretary, School Education, Kona Sasidhar said the district Collectors across the State had been asked to take a call depending on the local weather conditions. “We have asked Collectors to take a decision based on the local climatic conditions in their respective districts and also to direct school managements to re-schedule internal exams, if any,” said Mr. Sasidhar, adding that Collectors in many districts had already declared a holiday for schools.

