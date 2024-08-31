GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh rains: Holiday declared for schools in rain-battered areas

Secretary, School Education, Kona Sasidhar said the district Collectors across the State had been asked to take a call depending on the local weather conditions

Published - August 31, 2024 01:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Kona Sasidhar. File

Kona Sasidhar. File

Schools located in the areas affected by torrential rains were given a holiday on Saturday (August 31, 2024) in Andhra Pradesh. Incessant downpour accompanied by gusty winds continued to batter several parts of the State, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions.

Secretary, School Education, Kona Sasidhar said the district Collectors across the State had been asked to take a call depending on the local weather conditions. “We have asked Collectors to take a decision based on the local climatic conditions in their respective districts and also to direct school managements to re-schedule internal exams, if any,” said Mr. Sasidhar, adding that Collectors in many districts had already declared a holiday for schools.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / school / rains / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.