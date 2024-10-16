Andhra Pradesh rains: Heavy overnight downpour batters Nellore and Tirupati districts

While until 7 p.m. on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), many places recorded less than 40 mm rainfall, the situation changed at night as the well-marked low pressure intensified into a depression at around 9.30 p.m., triggering very heavy rainfall in Tirupati and SPSR Nellore districts.

According to IMD officials, many places in Tirupati and Nellore districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall during the intervening night of Tuesday (October 15) and Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

As per the last 24 hours rainfall data available with the A.P. State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), taken from 8.30 a.m. on October 15 to the corresponding period on October 16, the amount of rainfall received by Kavali in Nellore district is 159.75 mm, Pallam in Tirupati district 133 mm, Mallam in Tirupati district 127.5 mm, Konduru in Tirupati district 114.5 mm, Karedu in SPSR Nellore district 112.5 mm, Vadalamalapeta in Tirupati district 111.25 mm, Nindra in Chittoor district 107.5 mm, among others.

The depression, which formed on October 15 (Tuesday) night over southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past 6 hours, according to a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department at 11.30 a.m. on October 16, Wednesday.

The depression lay centered over the same region as of 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the bulletin, and it is about 320 km east-southeast of Chennai, 350 km east of Puducherry and 400 km southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during early morning of October 17.

On Wednesday, the rainfall recorded in various places from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. is as follows: Pallam in Tirupati district 87.25 mm, Perusomala in Nandyal district 85.5 mm, Chagalamarri in Nandyal district 64.5 mm, Yathaluru in Tirupati district 62.5 mm, Venkatagiri in Tirupati district 50.75 mm, Redipalle in Anamayya district 53.75 mm, Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa 42 mm, Rayachoti in Annamayya district 40.75 mm, Renigunta in Tirupati district 38.5 mm, among others.

A red alert is in place for the districts of SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa for October 16.

