Andhra Pradesh rains: CM Chandrababu Naidu alerts officials about likelihood of flash floods 

Chandrababu Naidu directed the CMO to keep him updated about the downpour, especially in Nellore and Tirupati district

Updated - October 16, 2024 11:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to be on high alert to the likelihood of flash floods in some parts of the State owing to heavy rains triggered by the depression in Bay of Bengal

Mr. Naidu directed the CMO to keep him updated about the downpour, especially in Nellore and Tirupati districts, on being informed that the rainfall exceeded 20 centimetres at a few places. 

The Chief Minister expressed concern at the death of five persons due to diarrhoea in less than 48 hours in Gurla Mandal of Vizianagaram district and ordered the Departments concerned to immediately bring the situation under control. 

Published - October 16, 2024 10:45 am IST

