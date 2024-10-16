Andhra Pradesh rains: CM Chandrababu Naidu alerts officials about likelihood of flash floods 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to be on high alert to the likelihood of flash floods in some parts of the State owing to heavy rains triggered by the depression in Bay of Bengal.

Mr. Naidu directed the CMO to keep him updated about the downpour, especially in Nellore and Tirupati districts, on being informed that the rainfall exceeded 20 centimetres at a few places.

Rains LIVE updates: Bay of Bengal cyclone to make landfall on October 17; Heavy Rains continue in Chennai, Bengaluru

The Chief Minister expressed concern at the death of five persons due to diarrhoea in less than 48 hours in Gurla Mandal of Vizianagaram district and ordered the Departments concerned to immediately bring the situation under control.