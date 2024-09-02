ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh rains: Chief Minister visited flood affected areas in Vijayawada 

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:31 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Naidu traveled in a boat in Singh Nagar for the second time in less than 24 hours and spoke to the people who were stuck in their houses amidst several feet of swirling water

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in flood affected areas in Vijayawada  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood - affected areas in and around Vijayawada city well past midnight and was on the field till about 3 a.m. in spite of security concerns as the Krishna River flood fury continued for the third day. 

Mr. Naidu traveled in a boat in Singh Nagar for the second time in less than 24 hours and spoke to the people who were stuck in their houses amidst several feet of swirling water of the river that is in spate, and personally handed over food to some of the flood victims. 

He returned to the NTR district Collector’s office premises in Vijayawada city, from where he has been closely monitoring the relief and rescue measures. 

Speaking to the media, Mr. Naidu said the situation was quite grim and he could not confine himself to the Collectorate, and that more boats and a helicopter were on their way to aid the rescue efforts. 

The CM said he went around Krishnalanka, Ibrahimpatnam, Jupudi and Mulapadu which were among the areas that bore the brunt of floods. He wanted flood - related information conveyed through toll - free numbers 112 or 1070 to enable the government to swing into action. 

