Andhra Pradesh rains: All reservoirs in SPSR Nellore district close to brim

The water levels at all major reservoirs in SPSR Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh are close to their full reservoir level (FRL) by Wednesday morning (October 16, 2024.) Somasila Project is the biggest storage reservoir in Penna River basin which supplies water for domestic and agricultural purposes to Nellore and its neighbouring districts. Its present level stood at 96.7 metres against its FRL of 100.5 metres.

Due to the continuous rains during the last couple of days, the current water level of Kanigiri Reservoir has increased to 28.79 metres which is very close to its FRL of 30.07 metres. Similarly, the present water level of Sarvepalli Reservoir also surged up to 7.53 metres, while its FRL is recorded at 8.45 metres.

The current water level of Nellore tank stood at 14.4 feet against its full tank level of 16.3 feet. With 13.5 metres, the water level at Nellore Barrage also nearer to its full level of 14.2 metres. The present anicut level of Sangam Barrage is 0.5 metres above its crest of 13.1 metres. To increase its level, bags of sand and gravel were placed over the crest of the anicut.