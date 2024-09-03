Andhra Pradesh rains | 17 deaths reported due to rains and floods in the State

At least 17 people have died due to severe rain-related and flood-related incidents in the State, while two persons were found missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine deaths were reported in the NTR district, while seven deaths were reported in the Guntur district as of Tuesday (September 3, 2024) 6 a.m. Five persons died in Mogalrajapuram of Vijayawada City after boulders slipped down from a hillock and fell on the houses in the foothill. One death was reported in Vijayawada rural. A death was reported in G Konduru Mandal, while another in Reddygudem mandal and one more in Paidurupadu in the NTR district. A teacher and two students in Pedakakani mandal in Guntur district, belonging to a private school, were reportedly washed away in a local stream. They were travelling from Uppalapadu to Namburu.

An 80-year-old woman died when boulders fell in Mangalagiri town in Guntur district. One death was reported in Ponnekallu of Tadikinda Mandal in Guntur district, while another person was washed away in Kondaveedu vagu. Two deaths were reported from Pedakakini mandal and one unidentified dead body was found in a deep water flow at Nandivelugu road, Guntur. A death was reported in Palnadu District when the persons were riding on a two-wheeler washed away in a local stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agricultural crop loss was reported to be 1,80,244 hectares in 20 districts. Horticultural crop was reported to be 15,109 hectares in the State.

IAF_distributes_essentials_in_Vijayawada-66d6bec4bc7ebb6ed27ff927_Sep_03_2024_7_47_58.mp4 | Video Credit: The Hindu

As many as 4,15,171 people were affected by the rains and floods. The government shifted 43,417 people to 163 relief camps being conducted in the State. The government also conducted 197 medical camps in the State to assist the people. The government pressed 228 boats, including 174 Motorized and 54 Non-motorized, into service to evacuate people from inundated areas of NTR district. The areas include Ajith Singh Nagar, YSR Colony, Jakkampudi Colony, Ambapuram in Vijayawada Urban/Rural. A few boats were in action to evacuate people in Krishna and Bapatla districts.

The government received a total of 3,186 calls from the public from August 31 to September 2 via Toll free numbers — 112 and 1070. Of which, 1964 calls received from 112 and 1222 calls from 1070. Grievances were related to search and rescue, food supply, water supply, medical, water inflow and out flow levels at Prakasam Barrage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.