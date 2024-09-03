GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh rains | 17 deaths reported due to rains and floods in the State

Published - September 03, 2024 03:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A view of milk factory submerged due to heavy flood in Vijayawada on September 3, 2024.

A view of milk factory submerged due to heavy flood in Vijayawada on September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

At least 17 people have died due to severe rain-related and flood-related incidents in the State, while two persons were found missing. 

Nine deaths were reported in the NTR district, while seven deaths were reported in the Guntur district as of Tuesday (September 3, 2024) 6 a.m.  Five persons died in Mogalrajapuram of Vijayawada City after boulders slipped down from a hillock and fell on the houses in the foothill.  One death was reported in Vijayawada rural. A death was reported in G Konduru Mandal, while another in Reddygudem mandal and one more in Paidurupadu in the NTR district. A teacher and two students in Pedakakani mandal in Guntur district, belonging to a private school, were reportedly washed away in a local stream. They were travelling from Uppalapadu to Namburu.

An 80-year-old woman died when boulders fell in Mangalagiri town in Guntur district. One death was reported in  Ponnekallu of Tadikinda Mandal in Guntur district, while another person was washed away in Kondaveedu vagu. Two deaths were reported from Pedakakini mandal and one unidentified dead body was found in a deep water flow at Nandivelugu road, Guntur. A death was reported in Palnadu District when the persons were riding on a two-wheeler washed away in a local stream.

Agricultural crop loss was reported to be 1,80,244 hectares in 20 districts. Horticultural crop was reported to be 15,109 hectares in the State. 

IAF_distributes_essentials_in_Vijayawada-66d6bec4bc7ebb6ed27ff927_Sep_03_2024_7_47_58.mp4
| Video Credit: The Hindu

As many as 4,15,171 people were affected by the rains and floods. The government shifted 43,417 people to 163 relief camps being conducted in the State. The government also conducted 197 medical camps in the State to assist the people. The government pressed 228 boats, including 174 Motorized and 54 Non-motorized, into service to evacuate people from inundated areas of NTR district. The areas include Ajith Singh Nagar, YSR Colony, Jakkampudi Colony, Ambapuram in Vijayawada Urban/Rural. A few boats were in action to evacuate people in Krishna  and Bapatla districts. 

The government received a total of 3,186 calls from the public from August  31 to September 2 via Toll free numbers — 112 and 1070. Of which, 1964 calls received from 112 and 1222 calls from 1070. Grievances were related to search and rescue, food supply, water supply, medical, water inflow and out flow levels at Prakasam Barrage.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.