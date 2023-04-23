HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Rain brings respite from oppressive heat in parts of Prakasam district

Western parts of the district, however, continue to reel under severe heatwave condition with Cumbum recording a temperature of 41.75° degree Celsius

April 23, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali
A person finding it difficult to hold the umbrella as rain, accompanied by heavy wind, lashes Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Light to moderate showers were witnessed in different parts of Prakasam district on Sunday.

As a result, people suffering from oppressive heat for several days heaved a sigh of relief in the drought-prone district.

After a bright sunshine in the morning, the sky remained overcast in the afternoon. The wet spell, accompanied by heavy winds in the evening, brought the much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in Ongole and other places.

However, the downpour kept the farmers, who have raised a variety of crops, including summer cotton, on tenterhooks.

The maximum temperature fell by two to four degree Celsius at several places in the district.

It was a welcome shower for the people who had been experiencing heatwave conditions for many days in April at a stretch.

Jarugumalli recorded a maximum rainfall of 37 mm, followed by Kondepi (36.25 mm); Mundlamuru (31.5 mm); Kanigiri (10.7 mm); Podili (7.5 mm); Chimakurthy (3.5 mm); S.N. Padu (2 mm); and Marripadu (1 mm), a report compiled by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society said.

However, there was no relief for people, especially in western parts of the district, as heatwave condition continued unabated.

Cumbum recorded a temperature of 41.75° degree Celsius followed by Kumarole (41.70° Celsius), Markapur (41.21° Celsius), Pamur (41.21° Celsius), Dornala (40.16° Celsius), P.C. Palle (40.09° Celsius), and Tripurantakam (40° Celsius).

