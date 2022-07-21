Andhra Pradesh: Rain brings relief from sweltering heat in Ongole

Weather forecast suggests thunderstorms in Prakasam district in next 24 hours

A spell of rain left the Kothapatnam Bus Stand Centre in Ongole waterlogged on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Heavy rain lashed Ongole on Thursday, providing a relief to the denizens from sweltering heat.

After a sunny morning, the sky remained overcast till afternoon. The mercury levels plummeted to 27 degrees Celsius following the downpour for more than one hour.

However, motorists were put to troubles as arterial roads including Kurnool road and Trunk road were waterlogged. The sewer lines that were clogged overflowed letting water onto streets at several places. Students returning from schools had a tough time as they waded through knee-deep water on roads to reach their homes.

Meanwhile, weather forecast suggested thunderstorms in Prakasam district in the next 24 hours. It will be accompanied with gusty winds reaching a speed of 45 kmph or more.

The current wet spell will be very useful for farmers, agriculture officials said.

The present crop coverage is only 13% of the average of 1.71 lakh hectares, according to Agriculture Joint Director S Srinivasa Rao. With 90.5 mm rainfall since the start of the monsoon season, Prakasam district has recorded 24.1% deficient rainfall as on Thursday.