Andhra Pradesh: Rain adds to misery of flood victims in Godavari delta

Officials told to check river and canal bunds vulnerable to breaches

Officials distributing food to flood victims at Elamanchili village in West Godavari district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Moderate rain in many parts of Eluru and West Godavari districts on Monday night added to the woes of the people who have been enduring flood situation for the past one week.

In West Godavari district, Bhimavaram received 73.8 mm of rain, followed by Tanuku (65.2 mm), Palakol (64.2 mm), Narsapuram (58.2 mm), Kalla (55.2 mm), Tadepalligudem and Akiveedu (54.4 mm each).

According to the officials, Ganapavaram mandal recorded 77.4 mm rain, followed by Nidamarru (72.4 mm) , Velerupadu (16.2 mm) and Kukunur (12.2 mm). Mudinepalli, Denduluru, Kalidindi and Unguturu received more than 50 mm precipitation in the last few hours.

“We have been taking shelter on the terrace of a building for the six days as water entered our house. Our village is under four feet of water now. The rain added to our troubles,” said P. Koteswari, a resident of Elamanchili Lanka village.

M Rama Rao, a resident of Doddipatla village said that many residents who had shifted to the houses nearby were waiting for help. “We have no drinking water and essential commodities. We have been enduring the flood situation for the last six days,” said M. Rama Rao.

The residents in the flood-hit areas feared outbreak of diseases as water remained stagnated. They appealed to the officials to supply drinking water and chlorine tablets.

Meanwhile, the officials launched door-to-door distribution of food in the affected villages. Country-made boats were used to supply food to K.S. Palem, Seragalapalli, Anagarilanka, Narsapuram, Kanakayapalem and other hamlets on Monday.

Doctors distributed medicines at medical camps and relief camps. West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi reviewed the supply of food and medicines.

Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash asked the officials to check the river and canal bunds for breaches. Police were helping the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Civil Defence personnel in shifting people to relief camps.