Andhra Pradesh: Railway employees in Ongole stage protest demanding restoration of OPS 

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
October 12, 2022 19:56 IST

Members of South Central Railway Mazdoor Union staging a protest in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Members of South Central Railway(SCR) Mazdoor Union observed a day-long hunger strike in front of the railway station here on Wednesday demanding scrapping of the existing National Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

On a call given by All India Railwaymen’s Federation’s general secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra, the union members, led by its Ongole unit Chairman B Immanuel and secretary Ch Vasudeva Yadav, also demanded filling of all vacancies and opposed allowance of private players in operating train services.

Joined by Centre of Indian Trade Union’s Prakasam district secretary Ch. Srinivasa Rao, they raised slogans also against privatisation of railways and sale of prime national assets.

