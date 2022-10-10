Andhra Pradesh: Rail coach restaurant opened at Guntur station

The Guntur Railway Division has opened a rail coach restaurant with modified interior at the Guntur station.

An air-conditioned modified rail coach is catering to the needs of the food lovers. The multi-cuisine restaurant will serve hygienic food at local tariff round the clock.

Divisional Railway Manager (South Central Railway, Guntur) R. Mohan Raja inaugurated the restaurant on Monday.

“This idea was conceptualised by the Guntur Railway Division to provide premium experience to passengers by utilising the old and unserviceable coaches. This redesigned coach has been converted into a restaurant and licence has been issued to entrepreneurs,” said Mr. Mohana Raja.

The licensee of the restaurant said that passengers would get inimitable dining experience, besides getting quality food round the clock.