Andhra Pradesh: Rahul promised to lay first stone for Dugarajapatnam port in 2024, says Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minsiter Chinta Mohan staging a protest demanding grounding of Dugarajapatnam port works at Vakadu in Tirupati district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

AICC former president Rahul Gandhi has promised to lay the first foundation stone for the construction of Dugarajapatnam port in Vakadu mandal of Tirupati district immediately after coming to the power at the Center in 2024, said former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan.

The Congress leader, along with party activists, was staging a protest at Tehsildar’s office at Vakadu demanding that the NDA government should ground the Dugarajapatnam port project and honor the provisions enshrined in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act.

“We have explained to Rahul Gandhi about the importance of the port when he was in Kurnool for the padayatra. Immediately, he came out with the promise to lay the first stone for the port works after coming to power in 2024,” he said.

Dr. Chinta Mohan said that after the Polavaram project, the second most important project in Andhra Pradesh is Dugarajapatnam port.

“The port project has even obtained the consent of the President of India in the AP State Reorganization Act. It is illegal to obstruct the project’s plan,” he said.

The former Minister said that the Dugarajapatnam port was envisaged to bolster the economic growth, and provide job opportunities in Tirupati and Nellore districts.

“An agitation would be chalked out to make the dream of the port project a reality,” Mr. Chinta Mohan said.