Andhra Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ changed the tide in favour of Congress in Karnataka, says APCC chief

May 13, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju has described his party’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections as a slap in the BJP’s face, and has asserted that it is the result of the excellent teamwork led by party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had changed the mood of the electorate in the Congress party’s favour so much that its vote share increased by 8% in spite of a “vicious campaign” unleashed by the BJP, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow failed in stemming the tide, Mr. Rudra Raju said while speaking to the media here on Saturday.

He said attempts to persecute Mr. Rahul Gandhi boomeranged on the BJP, which should learn the hard lesson that it stood a bleak chance of making inroads in the southern States.

Telugu voters’ impact

He said some Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh had participated in the election campaign. Former APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy had offered valuable guidance, Mr. Rudra Raju said, and observed that the voters native of Andhra Pradesh had a significant impact in 60 constituencies.

Mr. Rudra Raju said schemes such as Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Annadata, Yuva Nidhi and Mahila Sakthi impressed the voters.

It was because the people reposed their confidence in the Congress party that it crushed the BJP, which played all sorts of tricks to get votes, but to no avail as they saw through its gameplan.

The APCC chief further said that the Congress party was confident of putting up a better show in the ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.