Andhra Pradesh: Quota tickets for ‘Anga Pradakshinam’ on August 22
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of tickets related to ‘Anga Pradakshinam’ for September at 9 a.m. on August 22.
The TTD has made it clear that it has dispensed with the issuance of tickets during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, scheduled to commence from September 27.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.