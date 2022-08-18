Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Quota tickets for ‘Anga Pradakshinam’ on August 22

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of tickets related to ‘Anga Pradakshinam’ for September at 9 a.m. on August 22.

The TTD has made it clear that it has dispensed with the issuance of tickets during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, scheduled to commence from September 27.


