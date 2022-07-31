Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Pyramid meditation guru Subhash Patri no more

A file picture of Subhash Patri
Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL July 31, 2022 21:46 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 21:47 IST

Pyramid meditation guru Subhash Patri, 74, died of health problems at Kadtal in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on last Sunday (July 24).

Popularly called by his followers ‘Patriji’, he established the Kurnool Spiritual Society in 1990. He popularised pyramid meditation by building the first pyramid in Kurnool and another in Uravakonda in Anantapur district later.

Born at Shakkar Nagar in Nizamabad district of Telangana in 1947, Subhash Patri completed post-graduation in soil science from Agriculture University in 1974 and worked for a multinational fertilizer company.

Subhash Patri was being treated in Bengaluru for some time for kidney ailments and was later shifted to Kadtal. His last rites were performed at Kadtal on Monday (July 25).

Subhash Patri married Swarnamala Siriguri in 1974 and they have two daughters —Parinitha and Parimala. He became enlightened in 1979 after doing some experiments with meditation. Controversies too hounded him for some time as several women who had been linked to him accused him of molestation.

He died at the Kailasapuri Maheswara Maha Pyramid Meditation Centre in Kadtal.

Subhash Patri established Kurnool Spiritual Society with the goal of bringing the science of meditation and its crucial role in increasing physical, mental, and intellectual health and well-being to the attention of all people. In Kurnool, he constructed the first Pyramid in 1991, and the second at Uravakonda in 1996.

