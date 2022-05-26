Andhra Pradesh: ‘Punch’ Prabhakar’s participation in WEF meeting creates a flutter 

He is wanted by the CBI in the case pertaining to alleged abuse of High Court Judges

Reports that ‘Punch’ Prabhakar, who is wanted by the CBI in the case pertaining to alleged abuse of the Judges of the A.P. High Court, participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos in Switzerland, and even met a YSR Congress (YSRCP) Member of Parliament there, which provided grist to the rumour mill that it was with the tactical support of the ruling party he made disparaging comments on the judiciary.

A photograph / visual showing Mr. Prabhakar, who is believed to be a resident of the U.S., with a YSRCP MP had gone viral, triggering speculation that he was able to roam freely right under the nose of the law enforcement agencies, including the Interpol, which had issued a blue corner notice upon a request by the CBI, as he was employed by the YSRCP to hit back at its critics through the social media platforms.

Mr. Prabhakar, who mostly uses the YouTube to put across his views, was one of those who had gone to the extent of questioning the integrity of the Judges, accusing them of acting under duress in some high-profile cases that had far-reaching implications for the State government.

The High Court had taken a suo motu cognisance of the objectionable remarks made on the Judges, and said such a vilification campaign could not be taken lightly.

The court had earlier observed that the social media intermediaries appeared to be playing hide and seek, and gave a stern warning not to violate the laws of the land, lest it should order them to shut down their businesses in India.