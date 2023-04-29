HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Public Transport Department to record employees’ health profile

Depot managers and unit officers have been asked to gather relevant information by May 15

April 29, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

In the wake of an increasing number of medically unfit cases, deaths on account of chronic ill health and applications of employees seeking Other Duties (OD) in the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (A.P. State Road Transport Corporation), particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, the A.P. PTD management has decided to obtain the health profiles of all employees, examine their health status, and initiate appropriate action.

“The number of employees proceeding on Extra Ordinary Leave and staying away from office on long sick leave on the grounds of ill health has reached alarming levels.”Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao PTD Commissioner

In a statement on Saturday, PTD Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said around 400 employees had been succumbing to various chronic ailments every year. The number of employees proceeding on Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL) and staying away from office on long sick leave on the grounds of ill health had reached alarming levels, he added.

In this backdrop, the depot managers and unit officers were asked to collect the health profiles of all the employees working in their respective units / depots, along with relevant physical copies of medical records / reports.

He said the data furnished by the employees would be entered in the Google form provided by the Personnel Department staff at the depot level, which would be consolidated at the headquarters level.

The health profile declaration form thus acquired would be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office for record.

The depot managers were asked to inform the employees and ensure submission of the information to the head office by May 15.

