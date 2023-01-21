Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department employees’ union threatens State-wide protest

January 21, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD- APSRTC) on Friday unanimously resolved to stage State-wide protests if their long-pending demands were not met immediately. The resolution was adopted at the PTD Employees’ Union State executive committee meeting held in Vijayawada.

In a statement, union president Y.V. Rao and general secretary P. Damodar Rao said the employees were not paid overtime and night and day-out allowances for the last five months. They also urged the management to address the issue of the 2096 APSRTC employees who were given promotions but had not been getting the revised pay scales due to technical reasons.

Their demands included immediate payment of TA, incentives, arrears and clearance of Automatic Advance Scheme bills, increase in the strength of the fleet of buses, replacement of the old buses with new vehicles, supply of adequate stocks of spare parts and tools and proper maintenance of the vehicles. The leaders also decided to hold the union’s 27 th State conference in the first week of April in Vijayawada.

