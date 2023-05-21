ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department Employees’ Union State conference on May 24

May 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The conference will discuss the issues faced by the RTC employees, future action plan, and the election of its new State committee, say union leaders

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Representatives of the A.P. Public Transport Department Employees’ Union releasing the poster pertaining to its State conference, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (RTC) Employees’ Union State conference will be organised at Murali Resorts on the Nidamanuru- Poranki road, near here, on May 24. The union is affiliated with the AP JAC Amaravati.

Addressing the media here on May 21 (Sunday), AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the RTC employees’ union was the first trade union in the transport sector affiliated with the AITUC.

“The RTC employees’ union has a history of 71 years. After the merger of the APSRTC with the State government, the union is affiliated with the AP JAC Amaravati,” he said.

APTD (RTC) Employees’ Union State general secretary and JAC State secretary general Valisetti Damodar Rao and others released a poster relating to the proposed State conference.

The conference would discuss the issues faced by the RTC employees, future action plans, and the election of the new State committee.

The service rules that were in vogue before the merger of the RTC with the government should be made applicable to the RTC employees was one of the issues raised by the RTC employees.

Ministers, RTC Chairman, and RTC Managing Director, among others, will attend the meeting, he added.

