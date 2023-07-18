HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department Employees’ Union hails government directive on compassionate appointments

The government has directed the authorities to consider the representations of those seeking retirement under Medical Invalidation Scheme, and appoint their dependant family members in their posts

July 18, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APSRTC) Employees’ Union have welcomed the government’s decision to consider the plea of the employees seeking retirement under the Medical Invalidation Scheme.

Secretary to the Government P. S. Pradyumna, in an order, directed the district Collectors and district medical authorities to examine and consider the representations made by the employees of the Public Transport Department (PTD) seeking retirement under Medical Invalidation Scheme, and consider appointing their dependent family members in their posts on compassionate grounds.

The employees’ case was represented to the government by the Commissioner, PTD, and Managing Director of the APSRTC, who appealed to the government to issue a directive and the detailed procedure to be adopted regarding disposal of the 50 pending applications of the family members of the PTD employees who retired on medical grounds.

The family members are seeking employment on compassionate grounds, and their applications are pending since January 1, 2020.

Citing G.O. No. 661 issued in October 2008 and G.O. No. 182 issued in May 2014 on revival of the scheme based on the judgment of the Supreme Court in a civil appeal, he appealed for necessary action on this front.

Employees’ union State president P. Damodar Rao and general secretary G. V. Narasaiah expressed happiness over the directive, and said the move would addressing the woes of a section of the PTD employees.

