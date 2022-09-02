Andhra Pradesh: Public Transport Department employees seek implementation of 11th PRC

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the Public Transport Department (PTD-APSRTC) Employees’ Joint Action Committee have urged the management to implement the 11 th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations with immediate effect.

In a representation made to the corporation’s Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday, JAC conveners Y. Srinivasa Rao and P. Damodar Rao said the inordinate delay in the implementation of the PRC was giving rise to doubts in the minds of the employees, who felt that they were at the crossroads after the merger of the APSRTC with the government and creation of the new department (PTD).

The JAC leaders said, contrary to the promise made to them that after the merger they would be entitled to all the perks and facilities on a par with the government employees, the PTD employees were still waiting for implementation of the PRC, which had been brought into force for their counterparts in other government departments nine months ago.

They demanded that along with the new scales under the PRC, the PTD employees should also be paid arrears of the new scales from January this year.

JAC co-conveners Ch. Sundaraiah and Y.S. Rao, and employees’ union State leaders P. Ramana Reddy and Y.V. Rao were present. They said the State leaders of the JAC would meet on Saturday to chalk out their future course of action.