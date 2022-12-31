ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission to hold screening test for Group-I services on January 8

December 31, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The test will be conducted at 297 venues in 18 district, says APPSC Secretary H. Arun Kumar

P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made arrangements for conducting the screening test for Group-I Services, scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on January 8.

As many as 1,26,449 candidates are appearing for the screening test for 92 vacancies notified. The test will be held at 297 venues in 18 district of Andhra Pradesh, , said APPSC Secretary H. Arun Kumar.

The candidates can download their hall tickets from the Commission’s website. The details of the district-wise examination venues and the specimen copies of instructions with regard to filling up of the question paper booklet and OMR answer sheets are also available at htts://psc.ap.gov.in.

Control rooms will function at the Collectorates of 18 districts from January 6 and candidates may approach the control rooms for assistance required in identifying the examination venues.

Grade-III exams

The Commission will conduct the main examinations (computer-based test) for the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P. Endowment Sub-Service on February 17. The test will be conducted for 1278 qualified candidates at four district centres in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Chittoor and Kurnool.

The hall tickets will be available on the Commission’s website well in advance.

