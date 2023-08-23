ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: public representatives seek 75% employment for locals in Coromandel expansion project in Kakinada

August 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Public representatives, including Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu and MP V. Geetha, on Wednesday demanded 75% of employment opportunities for locals in the ₹710 crore expansion project proposed by Coromandel International Limited in the Kakinada plant.

On Wednesday, Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla chaired the environment public hearing on the proposed expansion of the project, for which 12 acres of existing green belt has been proposed to be diverted and compensated by the proponent. The expansion includes the production of 30,000 KL of nano urea and nano DAP per annum, setting up of 12 MW of captive power plant and dry gypsum, a byproduct.

Ms. Geetha has alleged that the company has not been offering employment training for the locals and it should strictly follow the State government’s policies on employment. As many as 43 individuals have registered their opinions and 49 others have submitted their observations through written format.

