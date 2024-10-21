ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh public representatives, officials recall sacrifices of martyred police personnel

Published - October 21, 2024 01:00 pm IST - PARVAThIPURAM:

Mr. Madhava Reddy said that the police commemoration day was observed every year to recall the sacrifices of the CRPF men in an ambush organized by Chinese troops near Ladakh on October 21st, 1959

K Srinivasa Rao

MLA Bonela Vijayachandra offering tributes martyrs in Parvatipuram on Monday on the occasion of police commemoration day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PARVAThIPURAM:

Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra on Monday said that several policemen had lost their lives while fighting against extremists all along AP-Odisha border in the last few decades. He said that their sacrifices made the government wipe out the extremism in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. Along with Collector A. Shyam Prasad and Superintendent of Police A. Madhava Reddy, he offered tributes to the martyred police personnel in Parvathipuram on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the people in remote areas were leading happy life as almost all sensitive mandals such as Kurupam, Gummalakshmipuram, Jiyyammavalasa and others are now under the protection of the police round the clock from extremism.

Mr. Madhava Reddy said that the police commemoration day was observed every year to recall the sacrifices of the CRPF men in an ambush organized by Chinese troops near Ladakh on October 21st, 1959.

Andhra Pradesh

