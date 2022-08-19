Andhra Pradesh: PTD employees’ union decries ‘delay’ in PRC implementation

It decides to take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 19, 2022 21:28 IST

Employees of the Public Transport Department (PTD, erstwhile AP State Road Transport Corporation) are growing restive over the “delay in implementation of the 11 th Pay Revision Commission recommendations.”

In a statement on Friday, conveners of the PTD Employees’ Union Joint Action Committee Y. Srinivasa Rao and P. Damodara Rao said merger of the APSRTC with the government had raised hopes of the employees, who had been promised that they would be treated on a par with the government employees.

They said, instead of extending the facilities promised to them, the government had abruptly stopped the Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS) that the employees had established for their own welfare.

The JAC leaders alleged that the management had been taking decisions that were detrimental to the interests of the employees, without taking the unions into confidence.

They said, vexed with the “indifference of the management” despite several pleas, the employees had decided to take the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The JAC leaders said, from August 21 to 28, the employees in all the 26 districts would forward memoranda to the Chief Minister through their respective district Collectors. They said a signature campaign would also be initiated, which would be forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office.

A State-level meeting of the JAC would be conducted to announce the future course of action, they added.

