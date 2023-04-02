ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: P.T. Usha urges government to consider laying synthetic track in Vijayawada

April 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Issues pertaining to affiliation of State Olympic associations will be sorted out soon, says the IOA president and legendary athlete

Tharun Boda

Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha and her husband V. Srinivasan being felicitated by sports administrators and sports association members at a programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh Athletics Association in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Legendary athlete, Rajya Sabha member and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha has said that a committee has been constituted to sort out issues pertaining to affiliation of State Olympic associations.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the Ahimsa Run here on April 2 (Sunday), Ms. Usha said there were 251 issues pending with the IOA when she took over as president about four months ago, and that the number was brought down to 80.

“We are trying to address all the issues and bring down the number of pending cases. We have constituted a committee exclusively to deal with the affiliation and other issues. We will sort them out soon. We need only one affiliate association per State and not two or three,” Ms. Usha said.

Andhra Pradesh has two Olympic associations seeking IOA affiliation.

Ms. Usha and her husband V. Srinivasan were felicitated by the Andhra Pradesh Athletes’ Association in the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Usha said she was happy to see so many enthusiasts participating in the marathon.

“I was a little bit unhappy as I didn’t see a synthetic track in Vijayawada. This is my request to the government authorities. There are a lot of international athletes from Andhra Pradesh. Vijayawada needs a synthetic track. I hope the government will take interest in that. Even the municipalities can take the initiative,” Ms. Usha observed.

Later, A.P. Olympic Association secretary K.P. Rao and others submitted a memorandum to Ms. Usha.

The sports administrators requested her to provide railway concession for the athletes taking part in the national and State championships, besides travel allowance, jerseys, nutritious food and accommodation.

