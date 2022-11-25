Andhra Pradesh: providing Mudra loans is our top priority, says UBI Deputy General Manager

November 25, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy General Manager of Union Bank of India Muzumdar on Friday said that the bank was giving utmost priority to provide Mudra loans to ensure self-reliance for the unemployed youth and people of all the sections of the society. He handed over cheques worth ₹10 crore to beneficiaries of various schemes in a function organised in Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, he urged beneficiaries to pay equated monthly installments promptly to avail of new loans.

He said that the banks was mostly concentrating on vehicle and home loans with the special campaign taken up in all 100 branches of Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram and Srikakulam districts. Assistant General Manager Prem Babu, Regional Manager Gurunatha Rao and others were present in the meeting.