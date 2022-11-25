  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: providing Mudra loans is our top priority, says UBI Deputy General Manager

He urges beneficiaries to pay equated monthly installments promptly to avail of new loans

November 25, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Bank of India Deputy General Manager Muzumdar addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Union Bank of India Deputy General Manager Muzumdar addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Deputy General Manager of Union Bank of India Muzumdar on Friday said that the bank was giving utmost priority to provide Mudra loans to ensure self-reliance for the unemployed youth and people of all the sections of the society. He handed over cheques worth ₹10 crore to beneficiaries of various schemes in a function organised in Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, he urged beneficiaries to pay equated monthly installments promptly to avail of new loans.

He said that the banks was mostly concentrating on vehicle and home loans with the special campaign taken up in all 100 branches of Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram and Srikakulam districts. Assistant General Manager Prem Babu, Regional Manager Gurunatha Rao and others were present in the meeting.

