Andhra Pradesh: provide reservation in private sector also, Union government urged

November 26, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tributes being paid to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

North Andhra Ambedkarites Forum founder-president Pandranki Venkata Ramana on Saturday urged the Union government to come up with a legislation to provide reservation for downtrodden sections in private firms and industries also. He offered floral tributes to Dr. B.R.Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitutional Day in Vizinaagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the disinvestment and privatisation of government public sector units such as BSNL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and others were denying reservation opportunities for SCs, STs and BCs.

He urged all the political parties to raise the issue in Parliament so that the reservation facility would be provided in private firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

