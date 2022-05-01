Andhra Pradesh: property tax collection up 55% in 2021-22

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Praveen Kumar has said that property tax collection in the local bodies have increased by 55% in 2021-2022 compared with the previous fiscal.

A sum of ₹496.51 crore was collected in 2021-22 against ₹320.13 crore in 2020-21, Mr. Praveen Kumar said in a release on Sunday.

He lauded the efforts of the Municipal Commissioners, revenue officers and their teams, and ward secretaries in this regard.

Lauding the role of the secretariats in achieving the task, he said the 5% rebate offered on payment of tax within the prescribed time also helped in achieving higher collection.

Mr. Praveen Kumar also thanked the taxpayers for making the payments in time.