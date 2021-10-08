Andhra Pradesh promises compensation for paddy farmers for failure of ‘Amulya’ variety

The farmers have complained that the Amulya variety has reported the advanced crop duration in above 6,000 acres in the nine mandals.

The State government has come to the rescue of paddy farmers who are witnessing the failure of Amulya paddy variety due to its 30-day advanced flowering stage as against the actual crop duration in East Godavari district in the present Kharif season (2021-22).

The farmers have complained that the Amulya variety, supplied by two companies – Mahendra Seeds and Warangal Seeds – has reported the advanced crop duration in above 6,000 acres in the nine mandals.

The nine mandals where farmers preferred the variety are Kakinada rural, Samarlakota, Peddapuram, Kirlampudi, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Uppada Kothapalli, Prathipadu and Sankavaram.

On being alerted by the farmers, the State government has constituted an expert team comprising the Scientists from the AP Rice Research Institute (APRRI-Maruteru), Regional Agriculture Research (RARS-Peddapuram), and the Agriculture Department officials to study the results of the seed variety.

Experts

This week, the experts have submitted their report to the State government and confirmed the advance of the crop duration for 30 days as against the recommended crop duration (140 days). They also estimated nearly 50% fall in the yield.

The advanced flowering and harvesting will also become major hurdles for early harvesting and transportation of the yield from the field. It is learnt that the farmers have voluntarily preferred the Amulya variety.

Compensation

“The State government will ensure compensation to be paid by the seed companies respective. The government will also offer the financial aid to the farmers”, said Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu.

On Thursday, Mr. Kannababu has directed the Agriculture department officials to identify the affected farmers. The farmers were told to prefer the seed varieties being supplied through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.